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Coneflower and Bug by lynnz
Photo 3010

Coneflower and Bug

14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent
July 16th, 2026  
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