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This is Iowa by lynnz
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This is Iowa

the sky was pretty today ~ and we have cornfields everywhere as far as you can see
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes the beauty of iowa
July 16th, 2026  
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