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Goldfinch in Our Sunflowers by lynnz
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Goldfinch in Our Sunflowers

16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Photo Details

Marj ace
A vibrant colorful shot
July 17th, 2026  
Diane ace
Beautiful! When they winder here, they don't have their mating plumage, but I still love them.
July 17th, 2026  
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