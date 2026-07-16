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Previous
Photo 3013
Goldfinch in Our Sunflowers
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
16th July 2026 4:12pm
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Marj
ace
A vibrant colorful shot
July 17th, 2026
Diane
ace
Beautiful! When they winder here, they don't have their mating plumage, but I still love them.
July 17th, 2026
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