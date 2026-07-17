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Previous
Photo 3014
Effecient Eating
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Photo Details
Views
7
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3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
16th July 2026 4:13pm
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Joan Robillard
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Beautiful
July 18th, 2026
Heather
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A wonderful shot, Lynn! I love the pose! And a nice clear capture of the pretty goldfinch (I love them!) Fav
July 18th, 2026
Junan Heath
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Delightful capture
July 18th, 2026
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