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Effecient Eating by lynnz
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Effecient Eating

17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 18th, 2026  
Heather ace
A wonderful shot, Lynn! I love the pose! And a nice clear capture of the pretty goldfinch (I love them!) Fav
July 18th, 2026  
Junan Heath ace
Delightful capture
July 18th, 2026  
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