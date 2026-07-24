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Previous
Photo 3021
Many Colors
BeFunky Artsy Pastel edit
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Photo Details
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13
Comments
6
Fav's
3
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
24th July 2026 8:34am
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ace
I like the beautiful vibrant colors.
July 25th, 2026
Heather
ace
Gorgeous, Lynn! Such strong and vibrant colours! Fav
July 25th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Arty & sooo pretty…. Beautifully presented
July 25th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful edit ! fav
July 25th, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
A fun and artistic edit, nice job
July 25th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Love all the colors!
July 25th, 2026
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