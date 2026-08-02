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Previous
Photo 3025
Hazy Morning Flight
National Balloon Classic, Indianola, Iowa USA
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Photo Details
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12
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2
Fav's
2
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
3rd August 2026 7:37am
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Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
August 4th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW, I love it
August 4th, 2026
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