Shadow Capture by lynnz
Photo 442

Shadow Capture

When all you can feel are the shadows, turn your face towards the sun.
Helen Keller
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Shutterbug ace
Fun capture. Love the quote.
April 1st, 2020  
Diana ace
Great shadows
April 1st, 2020  
