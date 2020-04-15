Previous
Frost and Snow by lynnz
Photo 457

Frost and Snow

15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Paula C ace
Stunning! Fav
April 16th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful image but devastating for the magnolia - fav
April 16th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Now this is very strange, snow on magnolias! I hope it doesn’t damage them!
April 16th, 2020  
*lynn ace
@carole_sandford They're done for! My next picture will be brown blossoms!
April 16th, 2020  
