Photo 457
Frost and Snow
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
4
2
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2166
photos
392
followers
251
following
125% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Album #2
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
15th April 2020 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2020
Paula C
ace
Stunning! Fav
April 16th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful image but devastating for the magnolia - fav
April 16th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Now this is very strange, snow on magnolias! I hope it doesn’t damage them!
April 16th, 2020
*lynn
ace
@carole_sandford
They're done for! My next picture will be brown blossoms!
April 16th, 2020
