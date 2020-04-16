Sign up
Photo 458
Thanks A Lot Mother Nature
Good grief, snow again today!
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
1
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2168
photos
392
followers
251
following
3
2
1
Album #2
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
16th April 2020 5:59pm
Tags
30-shots2020
Judith Johnson
A lovely shot which captures the essence of the weather perfectly
April 17th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Oh no! Great capture though.
April 17th, 2020
