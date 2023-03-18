Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 568
Rainbow 18
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
9
4
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2932
photos
340
followers
196
following
155% complete
561
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
2338
564
2339
565
2340
566
567
568
Views
10
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
Album #2
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Privacy
Public
Barb
ace
Pretty!
March 18th, 2023
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Lovely!
March 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I love your soft tones.
March 18th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful focus and soft color.
March 18th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful image of great focus, bokeh and soft tones!
March 18th, 2023
Rick Schies
ace
This makes a nice soft photo, a calming color
March 18th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Love detail, the sharpness & gorgeous colour.
March 18th, 2023
Heather
ace
Beautiful with the light hitting the stems in the foreground! And lovely bokeh! (Great in this colour, too!) Fav (p.s. Amazing on black!)
March 18th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful soft image.
March 18th, 2023
