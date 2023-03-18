Previous
Rainbow 18 by lynnz
Photo 568

Rainbow 18

18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Barb ace
Pretty!
March 18th, 2023  
PompadOOr Photography ace
Lovely!
March 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I love your soft tones.
March 18th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful focus and soft color.
March 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful image of great focus, bokeh and soft tones!
March 18th, 2023  
Rick Schies ace
This makes a nice soft photo, a calming color
March 18th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Love detail, the sharpness & gorgeous colour.
March 18th, 2023  
Heather ace
Beautiful with the light hitting the stems in the foreground! And lovely bokeh! (Great in this colour, too!) Fav (p.s. Amazing on black!)
March 18th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful soft image.
March 18th, 2023  
