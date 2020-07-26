Previous
Next
COVID stats by lynrosebud
16 / 365

COVID stats

These are very sobering stats forVictoria. We are lucky compared to other places, but very worrying for us.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Lyn

@lynrosebud
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise