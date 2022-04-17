Previous
Lola by m00
61 / 365

Lola

Still sick, this month starting with a new last medication… fingers crossed 🤞
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Lizzy

ace
@m00
Hi I’m from Delft thé Netherlands, after many many many years of not touching a camera i found this page and was inspired to pick...
16% complete

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Lovely dog portrait against the blue sky.
April 18th, 2022  
