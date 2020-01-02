Previous
Alas, poor what's-his-name... by m2016
Photo 787

Alas, poor what's-his-name...

I borrowed my art teacher's skull for a drawing project... don't worry she has a spare. This probably won't be the last you see of him... ;)
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

@m2016
