Photo 787
Alas, poor what's-his-name...
I borrowed my art teacher's skull for a drawing project... don't worry she has a spare. This probably won't be the last you see of him... ;)
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
Mel
ace
@m2016
*Thanks everyone for the comments, fav's & follows, in case I don't get around to responding to each one individually* Based in Dublin, Ireland, started on...
1145
photos
153
followers
153
following
215% complete
780
781
782
783
784
785
786
787
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A750FN
Taken
2nd January 2020 6:00pm
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
skull
,
low-key
