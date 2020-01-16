Previous
Next
Still life model by m2016
Photo 800

Still life model

I've drawn and painted this guy many times over the last few weeks for an assignment at college...
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Mel

ace
@m2016
*Thanks everyone for the comments, fav's & follows, in case I don't get around to responding to each one individually* Based in Dublin, Ireland, started on...
219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise