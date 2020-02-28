Sign up
Photo 815
Portrait
Just catching up for February... this is one of the skull themed design sketches I made for my drawing assignment,a portrait with lots of pinholes and a light behind it... I'm hoping to make a bigger version of it on canvas.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
Mel
ace
@m2016
*Thanks everyone for the comments, fav's & follows, in case I don't get around to responding to each one individually* Based in Dublin, Ireland, started on...
1175
photos
160
followers
164
following
223% complete
808
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
809
810
811
812
219
813
814
815
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A750FN
Taken
26th February 2020 9:03pm
Tags
52wc-2020-w5
,
for2020
