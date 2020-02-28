Previous
Portrait by m2016
Photo 815

Portrait

Just catching up for February... this is one of the skull themed design sketches I made for my drawing assignment,a portrait with lots of pinholes and a light behind it... I'm hoping to make a bigger version of it on canvas.
Mel

