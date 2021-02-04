Previous
Lonely light trails by m2016
Photo 871

Lonely light trails

The motorway is not so busy now that we're back on level 5 lockdown...
My camera reset itself to it's earliest date apparently, so the image data says this was taken in 2014... I made the rookie mistake of not changing it before I started shooting!
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Mel

@m2016
Based in Dublin, Ireland
