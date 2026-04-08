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Breakfast by ma1029
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Breakfast

Homemade sausages, toast with red bean paste & butter spread made by a famous sweets company in Hiroshima. Cafe au lait in a bowl is an important part of my breakfast to enjoy French atmosphere.
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Junko Nakahara

@ma1029
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