Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
8 / 365
Breakfast
Homemade sausages, toast with red bean paste & butter spread made by a famous sweets company in Hiroshima. Cafe au lait in a bowl is an important part of my breakfast to enjoy French atmosphere.
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Nakahara
@ma1029
8
photos
1
followers
1
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
8th April 2026 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close