Tilia tomentosa 'Silver Linden Tree' by mabuss33
Tilia tomentosa 'Silver Linden Tree'

This beautiful tree is in full bloom now and very, very fragrant!
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Mary Anne

@mabuss33
