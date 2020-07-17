Previous
Hydrangea Quercifolia 'Oakleaf Hydrangea' by mabuss33
15 / 365

Hydrangea Quercifolia 'Oakleaf Hydrangea'

A beautiful shrub for three seasons. I tried a multiple exposure for this picture.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Mary Anne

@mabuss33
