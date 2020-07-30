Previous
Papilio glaucus 'Eastern tiger swallowtail' by mabuss33
Papilio glaucus 'Eastern tiger swallowtail'

I photographed this butterfly in our community gardens; very few butterflies this year.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Mary Anne

@mabuss33
