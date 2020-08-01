Sign up
30 / 365
Hosta
Love the beauty of the hosta leaves not so much the flowers
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Mary Anne
@mabuss33
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Views
2
365
Canon EOS RP
1st August 2020 10:02am
green
leaf
droplets
shady
perennial
variegated
