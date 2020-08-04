Previous
Local Sign by mabuss33
Local Sign

This sign hangs on the Old Ordinary in Hingham MA - an inn for travelers built in 1869 on the main road from Boston
Mary Anne

@mabuss33
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Quite a history
August 5th, 2020  
