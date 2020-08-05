Previous
Papilio polyxenes asterius 'Eastern black swallowtail by mabuss33
34 / 365

Papilio polyxenes asterius 'Eastern black swallowtail

Another sighting of a butterfly in our community gardens -very few this year!
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Mary Anne

@mabuss33
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
August 6th, 2020  
