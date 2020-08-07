Previous
Murex Ramosus by mabuss33
36 / 365

Murex Ramosus

One of the shells in my collection
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Mary Anne

@mabuss33
9% complete

Photo Details

Kate ace
Intricate shell and the textured glass is a great backdrop.
August 8th, 2020  
