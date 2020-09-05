Previous
The Longfellow Bridge in Boston by mabuss33
The Longfellow Bridge in Boston

From my archives: This bridge goes from Boston to Cambridge and was recently refurbished,
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Mary Anne

@mabuss33
