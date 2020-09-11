Previous
The 911 Memorial by mabuss33
64 / 365

The 911 Memorial

This is one view of the 9/11 memorial - a white rose is put on the name of a victim on their birthday.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Mary Anne

@mabuss33
