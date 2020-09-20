Sign up
Plymouth Rock
The rock where the pilgrims stepped on land in Plymouth MA 400 years ago. Once much bigger but now encased to protect from people taking chips from it
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Mary Anne
@mabuss33
73
photos
12
followers
12
following
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
20th September 2020 3:56pm
rock
,
historical
,
memorial
