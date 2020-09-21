Previous
The Mayflower II by mabuss33
The Mayflower II

The completely restored Mayflower is back in Plymouth Harbor in time to celebrate the 400th anniversary of it's arrival in Plymouth. Unfortunately festivities have to be scaled back due to Covid-19
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Mary Anne

@mabuss33
