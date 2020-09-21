Sign up
74 / 365
The Mayflower II
The completely restored Mayflower is back in Plymouth Harbor in time to celebrate the 400th anniversary of it's arrival in Plymouth. Unfortunately festivities have to be scaled back due to Covid-19
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
Mary Anne
@mabuss33
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
boat
,
historic
,
rigging
,
docked
