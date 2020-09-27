Sign up
Callicarpa americana 'American Beautybush'
Native in Southern US but grown as an ornamental in the North.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Mary Anne
@mabuss33
4
Views
4
365
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G3 X
Taken
27th September 2020 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
fall
,
berries
,
shrub
