116 / 365
Witchhazel
Witchhazel blooming in the snow!
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
1
1
Mary Anne
@mabuss33
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
18th December 2020 2:29pm
tree
,
snow
,
yellow
,
blooming
,
witchhazel
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured fv!
December 18th, 2020
