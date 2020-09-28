Sign up
IMG_20200927_212531
Locked out
No shouts
No cheers
No last minute tears
Does it matter? Once it did
Now it feels like a substitute
Scottish football (or not)
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
0
0
365
Tags
football
,
scotland
,
lockdown
