IMG_20200929_073800 by macdja
4 / 365

Dark to piercing sun.
All manner of greens, and grey. Well, it is Scotland.
And then there is mud. Combine that with the dark and an early morning run gets interesting.
But it's the light that makes it.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

macdja

@macdja
1% complete

