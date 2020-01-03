Previous
Next
Dingle - Only If He's Buying by mactryx
3 / 365

Dingle - Only If He's Buying

What a fun challenge.

Musician - Daniel Dingel - Daniel Dingel was a Filipino engineer who claimed to have invented a “hydrogen reactor” able to power a water-fuelled car.

Daniel’s last name, Dingle, by itself, is interesting and fun to say. I imagined it being easy to remember and catchy. So, that’s the name of this Hip Rock band.

Quote - Fran Lebowitz
Ask your child what he wants for dinner only if he's buying.

Going in the direction of obscure and ambiguous, this album title is edgy and makes a statement.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Jim Dunn

@mactryx
My Canon sat idle for almost a decade. Yikes! My iPhone saw a lot of action and I always missed having a DSLR in my...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Interesting commentary
January 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise