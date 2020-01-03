Dingle - Only If He's Buying

What a fun challenge.



Musician - Daniel Dingel - Daniel Dingel was a Filipino engineer who claimed to have invented a “hydrogen reactor” able to power a water-fuelled car.



Daniel’s last name, Dingle, by itself, is interesting and fun to say. I imagined it being easy to remember and catchy. So, that’s the name of this Hip Rock band.



Quote - Fran Lebowitz

Ask your child what he wants for dinner only if he's buying.



Going in the direction of obscure and ambiguous, this album title is edgy and makes a statement.