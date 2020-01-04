Previous
AutoPan by mactryx
Panning while riding passenger. A moment of motion. I like the greens in this shot and the background pulling me into the frame.
Jim Dunn

@mactryx
My Canon sat idle for almost a decade. Yikes! My iPhone saw a lot of action and I always missed having a DSLR in my...
