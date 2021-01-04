Sign up
4 / 365
Never stop looking up...
I will always have a subject with these hummingbirds. I was actually trying to take a picture of a kingfisher but this guy came along and couldn't resist.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2021
Camera
Canon EOS 40D
Taken
4th January 2021 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
