Previous
Next
Alstroemeria by madamelucy
12 / 365

Alstroemeria

A pretty boring and lazy day today. Not much activity even on the water. Always can rely on the occasional blooms in the garden even with this cold weather.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Terri

ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise