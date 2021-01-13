Previous
Tea by madamelucy
13 / 365

Tea

Always looking for photo ops. Put my cup of tea down to get something out of the refrigerator and then noticed how the steam was rising and decided this was my shot for the day.
13th January 2021

Terri

ace
@madamelucy
Terri
katy ace
Well done! It isn’t easy to catch steam! Your tea cup is so pretty
January 14th, 2021  
