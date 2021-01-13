Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
13 / 365
Tea
Always looking for photo ops. Put my cup of tea down to get something out of the refrigerator and then noticed how the steam was rising and decided this was my shot for the day.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
1060
photos
8
followers
12
following
3% complete
View this month »
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Latest from all albums
8
9
366
10
367
11
12
13
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2021
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
13th January 2021 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tea
,
cup
katy
ace
Well done! It isn’t easy to catch steam! Your tea cup is so pretty
January 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close