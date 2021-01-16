Sign up
16 / 365
Palms
Beautiful day here today. Probably around 73 degrees for the high. Just a hint of a orange sunset tonight.
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again.
1063
photos
8
followers
12
following
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
366
367
11
12
13
14
15
16
Views
2
Album
2021
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
16th January 2021 5:52pm
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
palms
