Ripples
A boat had just gone by and our neighbors just finished paddle boarding which resulted in some interesting waves around our dock.
17th January 2021
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
1064
photos
8
followers
12
following
View this month »
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Views
2
Album
2021
Camera
Canon EOS 40D
Taken
17th January 2021 5:38pm
Tags
water
,
waves
,
dock
