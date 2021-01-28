Previous
Pinky sunset by madamelucy
28 / 365

Pinky sunset

Strange weather we have been having here lately. Sunny one day, then windy, rainy, stormy, flash flood warnings then sunny again. It does bring some beautiful sunrises and sunsets.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Terri

