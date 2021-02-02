Previous
Next
Chandelier by madamelucy
33 / 365

Chandelier

This is part of a chandelier in our entryway. It is pretty high up there and a little tricky as to how to photograph it. No light, no light with flash, light on, flash on with the light on. Don't remember what I ended up with...
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Terri

ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise