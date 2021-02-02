Sign up
Previous
Next
33 / 365
Chandelier
This is part of a chandelier in our entryway. It is pretty high up there and a little tricky as to how to photograph it. No light, no light with flash, light on, flash on with the light on. Don't remember what I ended up with...
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
0
0
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
1081
photos
10
followers
14
following
9% complete
View this month »
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
2021
Camera
Canon EOS 40D
Taken
2nd February 2021 6:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
chandelier
