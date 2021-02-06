Sign up
37 / 365
Red kayak
Beautiful day today. A lot of boaters out today including this kayaker.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
0
0
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again.
1085
photos
10
followers
14
following
View this month »
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Views
4
Album
2021
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
6th February 2021 3:49pm
Tags
water
,
kayak
,
boating
