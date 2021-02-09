Sign up
40 / 365
New Puzzle
This is a new puzzle we are working on by Laurence King. We also have his Cat, Bug and Bird Bingo. I love his illustrations plus the educational information to go along with the bingo games.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
1088
photos
11
followers
15
following
10
1
2021
Canon EOS 40D
9th February 2021 3:44pm
Tags
puzzles
katy
ace
IT looks like an intriguing puzzle and I love your quote in the photo!
February 10th, 2021
