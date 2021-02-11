Previous
Next
Never let anyone dull your sparkle... by madamelucy
42 / 365

Never let anyone dull your sparkle...

My daughter loves her fun jewelry and she did not disappoint with this necklace by Betsey Johnson.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Terri

ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise