Juvenile Hawk

We think this may be some kind of a juvenile hawk. Just not quite sure which one. I was out all day (helping Aria clean her room) 😜😛. I left instructions for Andy to take a picture of anything that appeared in the back yard. And he got this amazing hawk. They very rarely make an appearance as they seem to like to be closer to a field. But we have been known to have mice here.....Anyway, great job Andy!