48 / 365
Go Giants!
This is a cardboard cutout of Aria for last years stadium games of the San Francisco Giants to fill the seats. I guess new pictures are needed each season. So this one found a new home in her backyard tucked into the bushes.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
1
0
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
1096
photos
11
followers
15
following
13% complete
View this month »
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Tags
baseball
,
sports
,
cardboard
,
image
,
cutout
jackie edwards
ace
Hope things have worked themselves out. Don't need bad days within a bad year. This was fun to have if you are a fan!
February 18th, 2021
