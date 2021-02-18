Previous
Once upon a time... by madamelucy
Once upon a time...

This is a swan from our local pond. As a child growing up in western Pennsylvania the sight of a swan was very rare. I still find them magical. Decided to have a little fun with this one to bring back memories from reading fairy tales.
Terri

ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
So sweet! Great composite...simple but effective!
February 19th, 2021  
