Clouds by madamelucy
52 / 365

Clouds

Not a good day for pictures today. I did get a kingfisher but not the best. However, the evening sky tonight was a bit interesting. Strange cloud formation along with the pink sky was my final shot.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

