53 / 365
Snowy Egret take 4
Slow day for pictures but this guy decided to help me out. I probably should give him a name...
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
1101
photos
11
followers
15
following
Album
2021
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
22nd February 2021 9:14am
water
bird
egret
