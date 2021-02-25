Previous
Next
Fuzzy face by madamelucy
56 / 365

Fuzzy face

I don't think this is Eggbert as we were on the other side of the lagoon from our house and there are quite a few of these egrets flying around. But you never know....This guy kept trying to get rid of the fuzz on his beak but it never came off.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Terri

ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise